Technology

Microsoft, Activision extend merger deadline

by Rebecca Klar - 07/19/23 9:06 AM ET
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard extended the deadline for the tech giant’s acquisition of the game developer, Activision Blizzard announced Wednesday. 

The deadline, which would have been this week, has been pushed to October 18.

The extension comes as the companies are still facing hurdles to approve the deal by UK regulators.

As part of the extension, there will be a higher termination fee and new commercial arrangements, according to Activision.

“The recent decision in the U.S. and approvals in 40 countries all validate that the deal is good for competition, players, and the future of gaming,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in a statement.

“Given global regulatory approvals and the companies’ confidence that CMA now recognizes there are remedies available to meet their concerns in the UK, the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft boards of directors have authorized the companies not to terminate the deal until after October 18,” the spokesperson added. “We’re confident in our next steps and that our deal will quickly close.”  

Phil Spencer, head of XBox, confirmed the extension and the company’s intent to go forward with the acquisition. 

“We’re optimistic about getting this done, and excited about bringing more games to more players everywhere,” Spencer tweeted

–Developing

