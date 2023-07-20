These US politicians are on Threads, Meta’s rival to Twitter

U.S. politicians have flocked to join Threads, the Twitter competitor launched by Meta and the early front-runner to eclipse the iconic microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk.

As Twitter suffers financial woes and falling traffic, more than 100 million people — including top U.S. policymakers — have joined Threads.

Check below to see which members of the House, senators, governors and presidential candidates have joined Threads.

