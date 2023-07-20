trending:

Technology

These US politicians are on Threads, Meta’s rival to Twitter

by Veronica Roseborough and Caleigh Kelly - 07/20/23 1:03 PM ET
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
U.S. politicians have flocked to join Threads, the Twitter competitor launched by Meta and the early front-runner to eclipse the iconic microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk.

As Twitter suffers financial woes and falling traffic, more than 100 million people — including top U.S. policymakers — have joined Threads. 

Check below to see which members of the House, senators, governors and presidential candidates have joined Threads.

