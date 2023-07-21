trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

White House gets top AI companies to commit to responsible development

by Julia Mueller - 07/21/23 5:00 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/21/23 5:00 AM ET
The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Biden administration has secured voluntary commitments geared at managing the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) from seven top companies, the White House has announced.

Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Facebook parent company Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI have made the voluntary commitments, which include a pledge to develop mechanisms of watermarking to help users determine when audio and visual content is AI-generated, according to a White House official.

“Companies have a duty to do right by individuals and society and earn the American peoples’ trust by making it easy for users to tell whether audio and visual content is in its original form or has been altered or generated by AI, preventing bias and discrimination, shielding our children from harm and helping society overcome our greatest challenges, from cancer to climate change,” the official said. 

The companies also committed to internal and external testing of their AI systems’ capability and safety before releasing them to the public, and to sharing results of those tests as well as information on managing AI risks across the industry. 

Additionally, they’ve pledged to invest in safeguarding their models against a myriad of threats, to facilitate third-party discovery and reporting of their AI systems’ vulnerabilities and to publicly report their systems’ capabilities and limitations, including security and societal risks. 

President Biden is convening the seven companies at the White House on Friday to announce the commitments. The move comes as part of the Biden administration’s effort to “seize the tremendous promise” of AI while also protecting Americans’ rights and safety against risks posed by the uncharted tech, according to a White House release.

Some of the companies have already been pursuing a few of the goals on their own, but the official said the new commitments are “pushing the envelope” on safety and security in the AI landscape. 

The White House is actively engaging with Congress on the issue to push for bipartisan legislation on responsible AI innovation, the official said, as well as developing an executive order that related to the issue, which the official described as a “high priority” for Biden and his team.

Tags AI Amazon Anthropic Artificial Intelligence Biden administration Google Inflection Joe Biden Meta Microsoft OpenAI

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  3. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  4. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  7. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  8. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  9. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report —Trump: More DOJ charges would be ‘election ...
  11. US does not know current location or ‘condition’ of soldier who fled to ...
  12. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  13. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  14. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  15. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  16. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  17. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  18. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
Load more