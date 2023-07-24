trending:

Technology

Elon Musk says tweets are to be called ‘X’s’ now

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/24/23 10:33 PM ET
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Monday that tweets are expected to be called “X’s,” becoming one of the latest changes to happen to the social media platform. 

Musk responded to a tweet from a user who asked, “So now that Twitter has been rebranded to X, what are tweets called now?”

“x’s,” Musk replied.

Musk’s response came after he announced the rebranding of the social platform on Sunday, changing his profile avatar to an X logo and posting promotional content of the new logo from its well-known bird outline.

“[S]oon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

The X logo also began to appear on the desktop version of the platform, though the soon-to-be outgoing bird logo remains on the platform’s mobile version. 

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a series of tweets that the new logo represents “the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well … everything,” Yaccarino said in a tweet. “@elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

Twitter, which was officially purchased by Musk last October, has undergone a slew of unpopular changes in the past months, including limiting the number of the number of direct messages a user can send and how many tweets they can see. 

Meanwhile, tech giant Meta has also gotten into the microblogging business, officially launching its text-based conservation social media platform, Threads last month.

Threads was initially seen as a rival to Twitter with 100 million downloads in its first week, but has seen since its engagement plummet. Now both Meta and Twitter face a new competitor: Chinese-owned social media video app TikTok’s new text feature.

