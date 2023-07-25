trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Jordan, GOP-led panel take steps to hold Zuckerberg in contempt 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/25/23 3:56 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/25/23 3:56 PM ET
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) questions Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan during an oversight hearing of the FTC on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee is moving forward with plans to consider recommending that the House hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.

GOP members of the panel have accused Meta of not cooperating with its investigation into the company’s content moderation practices.

The committee announced Tuesday that it is slated to consider its report recommending Congress hold Zuckerberg for contempt during a Thursday session.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched an investigation in February into how tech companies communicate with the federal government. The vote Thursday comes after a series of hearings on the same topic from the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

A spokesperson for Meta said Tuesday that the company has sent more than 53,000 documents to the committee, a slight uptick from the more than 50,000 documents the company said it shared as of Monday.

“For many months, Meta has operated in good faith with this committee’s sweeping requests for information,” the Meta spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. “We began sharing documents before the committee’s February subpoena and have continued to do so.”

“To date we have delivered over 53,000 pages of documents – both internal and external – and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal matters, including some scheduled this very week,” the spokesperson said. “Meta will continue to comply, as we have thus far, with good faith requests from the committee.”

Jordan subpoenaed executives from Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft about their communications with the federal government starting in February. Since then, the weaponization subcommittee has held numerous hearings about the subject.

Tags Jim Jordan Judiciary GOP Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  2. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  3. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  4. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  5. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  6. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  7. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  8. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  11. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  12. Watch live: White House holds press briefing
  13. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  14. Federal court blocks Biden rule limiting asylum
  15. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  16. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  17. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  18. DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset
Load more