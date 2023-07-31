trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

California privacy regulator reviewing data collected by smart vehicles

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 2:29 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 2:29 PM ET
Cars drive on the highway in Germantown, Md. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

California’s privacy regulator said Monday it will be reviewing the data privacy practices of connected car manufacturers.  

Connected cars offer drivers smart features including web-based entertainment, location sharing, cameras and smartphone integration. In its announcement Monday, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPAA) said in order to provide these features, the vehicles “often automatically gather consumers’ locations, personal preferences, and details about their daily lives.”  

Ashkan Soltani, the CPAA’s executive director, said its enforcement division is inquiring into whether connected car companies are “complying with California law when they collect and use consumers’ data.”  

“Modern vehicles are effectively connected computers. They’re able to collect a wealth of information via built-in apps, sensors, and cameras, which can monitor people inside and near the vehicle,” Soltani said in a press release.

The probe is being done under the comprehensive data privacy law called the California Consumer Privacy Act, which requires major firms to disclose the personal information collected from consumers and what is being done with it. That law was passed in 2018 and was expanded upon in 2020.

The legislation grants Californians privacy rights such as the right to know the personal information collected about them by businesses, the right to delete that information and the right to stop its sale or sharing.  

Tags Ashkan Soltani California Consumer Privacy Act California Privacy Protection Agency Connected cars data privacy Smart cars

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
  5. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  6. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  7. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  8. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  9. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  10. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  11. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  12. Abortion advocates sue Alabama AG over prosecution threats for out-of-state ...
  13. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  16. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  17. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  18. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
Load more