trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

X sign removed from Elon Musk company’s San Francisco headquarters

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/31/23 4:45 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/31/23 4:45 PM ET

The giant, glowing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that the sign, which was installed last week amid the company’s rebrand, was removed by workers after city residents and officials complained. 

More than a dozen complaints were filed to the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection after the sign was put up, including criticisms that the display wasn’t permitted and was a nuisance and that its flashing lights made it hard for residents to sleep, according to CNBC.

Complaints filed last Friday also said the old Twitter sign on the side of the building, which police had stopped workers from dismantling, was in an “unsafe condition” and that a city inspector had visited the headquarters and requested access to the roof where the “X” sign was installed, but had been denied by the company. An X representative reportedly explained to the inspector that the “X” structure was a “temporary lighted sign for an event.”

City officials launched an investigation into the company’s headquarters last week following the installation of the sign.

Department of Building Inspection spokesperson Patrick Hannan told The San Francisco Standard that a “building permit is required to make sure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely.” 

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign,” Hannan said in his statement. “The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation.”

This comes a week after billionaire Elon Musk announced the rebranding of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, changing his profile avatar to an X logo and posting promotional content featuring “X’s.”

X, which was officially purchased by Musk last October, has undergone a slew of controversial changes in the months since, including limiting the number of direct messages a user can send and how many tweets they can see. 

Meanwhile, tech giant Meta has also gotten into the microblogging business, officially launching its text-based conservation social media platform, Threads, last month.

Tags California Elon Musk San Francisco San Francisco Department of Building Inspection Twitter Twitter x

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  3. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  4. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  5. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  6. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  7. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  8. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  9. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  10. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  11. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  12. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  13. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  14. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  15. California neighborhood under quarantine due to invasive fly species
  16. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  17. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  18. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
Load more