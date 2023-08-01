trending:

Technology

Federal agency investigating new Tesla models’ steering

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/01/23 11:26 AM ET
Raindrops gather on the logo of a Tesla Model Y, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching an investigation into two new Tesla models following reports of loss of steering control and power steering. 

The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) will look into 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars after it received 12 complaints alleging loss of steering control and power steering. Around 280,000 of these models are currently on the road, according to NHTSA.

NHTSA said five of these reports claim inability to steer the vehicle, while seven cite loss of power steering. 

According to a document posted on NHTSA’s website, the loss of steering control is often accompanied by “driver-facing messages indicating that power steering assist is reduced or disabled.”

The document states the probe will look at the “scope, frequency, manufacturing processes, and severity,” related to these issues. 

In one complaint filed in May, a driver said the Tesla Model 3’s car steering “felt stuck and slid off the road,” prompting it to crash into a tree. Another driver cited a “safety concern” about the Tesla Model 3 when the car could not make gradual turns while driving. 

In April, a driver said their Tesla Model Y could only travel in a straight line forward and backward and “cannot turn.” Another complainant filed later in April said their Tesla Model Y lost power steering, making for a “clunky,” feeling when turning the wheel. 

According to NHTSA, the agency tries to complete preliminary evaluations within eight months.

The investigation comes nine months after more than 40,000 Tesla Model S and Model X cars were recalled after complaints of power steering failures in November 2022.

The Hill has reached out to Tesla for comment. 

