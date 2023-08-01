Congressional leaders urged to reject ‘Big Tech’ money

A campaign to limit the influence tech companies have on members of Congress is calling on Congressional leaders in both major parties to reject donations from tech giants with a Tuesday letter.

The “No Big Tech Money” campaign, which launched earlier this month with support from right- and left-leaning groups, asked lawmakers to pledge to reject donations from Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft executives and lobbyists. The pledge covers personal donations and those sent through party campaign arms and associated PACs.

“As the leaders of the party caucuses and campaign arms in both Houses of Congress, taking the No Big Tech Money pledge is an important way you can help build momentum for reining in Big Tech’s corrupting influence,” the letter states, according to a copy exclusively shared with The Hill.

“With the future of economic competition and America’s democratic institutions on the line, it’s more important than ever to reject Big Tech and advance the interests of small businesses and consumers,” the letter continued.

The letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and the chairs of the committees for the Democratic and Republican campaign arms.

The group aims to limit tech giants’ influence in Washington and boost efforts to ramp up antitrust laws to curb the power of major tech companies, mainly Meta, Amazon, Google and Apple.

Two key bills aimed at reforming antitrust laws to target the power of tech giants, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act, advanced in the House and Senate Judiciary Committees last Congress with bipartisan support. But neither passed despite bipartisan backing after a massive lobbying campaign against them funded by the tech industry.

Supporters have been trying to build momentum again, however House Republican leadership’s lack of support means the bills are far less likely to pass this year.