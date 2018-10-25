Facebook introduces 'Candidate Info' section ahead of midterms

Facebook is unveiling a "Candidate Info" section ahead of the fast-approaching midterm elections, a new feature that will offer up short videos from hopefuls around the country.

"These videos will make it easier for people to learn about and compare different candidates — and they’ll also be able to see the candidates’ Facebook Pages or profiles as well as the political ads on Facebook that are associated with that campaign," the company wrote in its announcement.

The tool shows four clips of candidates answering prompts from Facebook.

In one, the hopefuls introduce themselves and the office for which they are running.

In another, they talk about their main policy priority and their qualifications for handling it.

Across the films, they also discuss what makes them qualified to represent their districts and their plans for accomplishing what they consider to be their most important goals while in office.

Facebook said it released Candidate Info as part of its "effort to foster civically-engaged communities" on their platform.

The feature comes with the midterms just 11 days away and the Democrats holding a single-digit lead over Republicans on polls of the generic congressional ballot.