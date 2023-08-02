Musk’s X will now allow verified users to hide check marks

X, the Elon Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, will now let users who pay for its subscription tier service hide their blue check marks, according to an update on the platform’s help center page.

Users who pay $8 a month for X Blue, formerly Twitter Blue, will be able to choose to hide the check mark they can pay to get for their account. The check mark will be hidden on users’ profiles and posts, but it “may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription,” according to the help center.

The update, which was first reported by NBC News, follows pushback the platform received over the change in how it gave users check marks.

Before Musk took over the company in October for $44 billion, the marks meant a user was verified and were given to a variety of public figures, including media figures and politicians.

In April the platform began removing the check marks from so-called “legacy accounts,” leading to confusion on the site. The change came after a short-lived first run in November, which was criticized over concerns of the chaos it could lead to if users weren’t sure if an account with a check mark was authentic to the figure or brand it was representing.

Another change Musk made to the Blue level subscription was only giving users who pay the ability to set a two-factor authentication, previously offered to all users, for their accounts.

The latest change Musk has made is rebranding the platform last month to X, which he said eventually will become his “everything app.”