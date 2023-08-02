trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk’s X will now allow verified users to hide check marks

by Rebecca Klar - 08/02/23 10:18 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 08/02/23 10:18 AM ET
Photo Illustration (AP Photo/Getty Images/Adobe Stock)

X, the Elon Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, will now let users who pay for its subscription tier service hide their blue check marks, according to an update on the platform’s help center page. 

Users who pay $8 a month for X Blue, formerly Twitter Blue, will be able to choose to hide the check mark they can pay to get for their account. The check mark will be hidden on users’ profiles and posts, but it “may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription,” according to the help center

The update, which was first reported by NBC News, follows pushback the platform received over the change in how it gave users check marks. 

Before Musk took over the company in October for $44 billion, the marks meant a user was verified and were given to a variety of public figures, including media figures and politicians. 

In April the platform began removing the check marks from so-called “legacy accounts,” leading to confusion on the site. The change came after a short-lived first run in November, which was criticized over concerns of the chaos it could lead to if users weren’t sure if an account with a check mark was authentic to the figure or brand it was representing.

Another change Musk made to the Blue level subscription was only giving users who pay the ability to set a two-factor authentication, previously offered to all users, for their accounts. 

The latest change Musk has made is rebranding the platform last month to X, which he said eventually will become his “everything app.”

Tags blue checkmarks Elon Musk Elon Musk Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  2. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  3. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  4. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  8. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  9. Trump lawyer wants trial on Jan. 6 charges after election 
  10. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  11. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  14. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  15. Canada’s Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce separation
  16. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  17. High school boys are trending conservative
  18. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
Load more