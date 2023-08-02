trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Democrats call out Musk’s lawsuit against researchers, hate speech on X

by Rebecca Klar - 08/02/23 11:09 AM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 08/02/23 11:09 AM ET
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Jan. 24, 2023. The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands told a federal judge Monday, May 15, that it can't find Musk to serve him with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein. It wants to serve his electric vehicle company instead. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)

Elon Musk, the owner of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing pressure from Democrats over the proliferation of hate speech on the platform and the company’s efforts to push back on a group researching the hateful content on the site. 

Reps. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) sent Musk a letter Tuesday slamming the company’s “hostile stance” toward a group that researched hate speech on Twitter. 

The letter comes after Musk’s lawyers sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), an organization that tracks online hate speech and misinformation. 

The group and other researchers “regularly study trends of potentially harmful behavior on social media platforms and post articles detailing their findings,” including of X’s competitors like Meta, Google and TikTok, the Democrats wrote. 

“However, under your leadership, X is taking a hostile stance toward those efforts, further contributing to existing concerns about X’s abilities to effectively address the harms that exist on your platform,” they added. 

The letter also asked for details about how the platform allows researchers to gather data, repeating a request the three Democrats made from X in March. 

“Independent researchers play an outsize role in providing transparency and accountability into not just X, but all social media platforms. However, by filing suit against the CCDH, X is uniquely resisting those important efforts and stifling unbiased research in the public interest. Therefore, in light of X’s most recent attempt to avoid transparency, we ask the same questions once again,” they wrote in Tuesday’s letter. 

The Hill reached out to X for comment in response to the letter. 

X sued CCDH Tuesday over allegations the nonprofit improperly gained access to data on the platform for its research monitoring the site. The lawsuit alleged the group is responsible for the loss of “tens of millions of dollars” in advertising revenue. 

CCDH revealed Monday that the company had threatened to sue it. The group sent its own letter in response cautioning against further action and doubling down on its report published in June that said then-Twitter failed to act on 99 percent of hate posted by subscribers to Twitter Blue. 

Tags Adam Schiff Elon Musk Elon Musk Hate speech Lori Trahan Sean Casten Sean Casten Twitter Twitter Blue x

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  2. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  3. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  4. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  5. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  6. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  7. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  8. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  9. Trump lawyer wants trial on Jan. 6 charges after election 
  10. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  11. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  14. Canada’s Trudeau and his wife Sophie announce separation
  15. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  16. High school boys are trending conservative
  17. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
  18. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
Load more