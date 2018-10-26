Tech workers' political donations overwhelmingly skew Democratic: report

Partisan donations this political cycle from workers at technology giants skew overwhelmingly Democratic, according a report released Friday, though the majority of the workers' donations go to nonpartisan organizations.

A WIRED analysis of about 125,000 donations from employees of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft found that 23 percent of all donations made during the first nine months of 2018 went to Democratic candidates or Democratic groups, while just 1 percent went to Republicans. The remainder was split between nonpartisan political groups at 67 percent and company PACs with 9 percent.

ActBlue, a fundraising platform that crowdsources small-dollar donations for progressive Democratic candidates, was the highest recipient of tech workers' donations during 2018 — other than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's $10 million donation to the With Honor PAC, a nonpartisan group that works to elect veterans to public office.

The Democratic National Committee, as well as the party's House and Senate campaign arms, were also top recipients of donations, while New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden to campaign for two Democrats in Iowa Gillibrand: If reelected ‘I will serve my six-year term’ Rising Democratic star DeJear just wants Iowans to vote MORE (D) was the most-donated-to politician on the list.

Other top Democrats on the list include Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Texas county sheriff's office shares pro-Cruz photo in since-deleted Facebook post Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE, whose campaign for Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzUnity fizzles as president, lawmakers, media point fingers Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke Texas county sheriff's office shares pro-Cruz photo in since-deleted Facebook post MORE (R) has gained national attention in recent months.

The fundraising disparity among workers is in sharp contrast to the spending of top tech companies' political action committees, which WIRED notes in the analysis was more evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

The analysis largely follows a trend previously reported during the 2016 election, when more than 80 percent of direct candidate or group donations from tech workers were reported to have gone to Democratic-aligned causes.

Conservatives have battled tech companies including Twitter and Facebook for months over claims that workers at the companies deliberately censor conservative views through "shadow-banning," a practice the companies have denied using.