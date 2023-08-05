trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Longtime user ‘super pissed’ after Elon’s ‘X’ takes over his @music handle

by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 3:15 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 3:15 PM ET

The longtime @music account on X, former known as Twitter, had over half a million followers until the company reclaimed the handle on Friday.

Now its former owner said he’s “super pissed.”

“16 years ago, I created @music and have been running it ever since,” Jeremy Vaught said wrote on his personal account. “Just now, Twitter / X just ripped it away. Super pissed.”

The @music account posts new releases and performances from artists across genres. X took the handle and gave it to the official company music account, which was formerly @twittermusic.

In an email to Vaught, X said the account was being taken over for the company and assigned him the @musicfan handle instead.

It’s the second time X has taken over a user handle, after taking @X from a user last month when owner Elon Musk officially changed Twitter’s branding.

The social media platform has been under harsh criticism since Musk purchased Twitter last year and changed its name to X in July. The switch is part of a total rebrand of the platform, as it struggles with reduced ad revenue.

Tags Elon Musk Social media Twitter X

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  3. Deshowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  4. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  5. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  6. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  7. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  8. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  9. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  13. Will the Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump’s debate calculus?
  14. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  15. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  16. More Americans say they can never retire
  17. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  18. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
Load more