Zuckerberg mocks Musk announcement that fight will be livestreamed on X

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is mocking X owner Elon Musk’s recent announcement that a potential cage match between the two tech billionaires will be livestreamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg wrote Sunday in a post on Threads, Meta’s new alternative to X.

Zuckerberg’s post came hours after Musk said on X that the fight will be livestreamed on his platform and all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

The weeks-long back-and-forth over the fight started when Musk said in June that he was “up for a cage match if [Zuckerberg] is,” in response to a post about Threads. Zuckerberg later responded to Musk, writing “Send Me Location,” in an Instagram story.

Since then, the two tech CEOs have gone back and forth on social media with apparent teases of the cage fight, sparking memes and posts of “choose your fighter.”

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote Sunday in a separate post on X.

Last month, Zuckerberg was photographed apparently training with Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya, who is 24-2 in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career.

Musk said Sunday that the exact date of the proposed fight is still “in flux,” as he may need surgery before the fight can take place. He said he will know this week, after getting an MRI of his neck and upper back Monday.