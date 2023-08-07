trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Klobuchar on planned Musk, Zuckerberg fight: ‘Whatever’

by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/07/23 10:55 AM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 08/07/23 10:55 AM ET
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) called out Elon Musk, the owner of X, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s suggested cage fight, asking them to instead focus on their platforms’ policies. 

“Whatever,” Klobuchar wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Could you guys do something about kids getting hooked on tech platforms instead? How about Meta’s takedown of local news. I guess when you’ve taken down everyone else, you’re the only ones left in the ring.” 

Klobuchar’s comments follow Musk’s announcement Sunday that the cage fight between the two tech billionaires will be livestreamed on X and all proceeds will go to charity for veterans. 

Zuckerberg mocked Musk’s post, writing on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?

In June, Musk responded to a post about Meta’s new platform, Threads — which is seen as a direct competitor to X — and said he was “up for a cage match if [Zuckerberg] is.” 

Zuckerberg responded to the suggestion, writing “Send Me Location,” in an Instagram story. Since then, the back-and-forth between the tech leaders on social media has prompted memes and posts of “choose your fighter,” while both claim to have started training in preparation for the fight. 

Klobuchar, who serves as chairwoman of the Senate subcommittee of competition policy, antitrust, and consumer rights, has pushed for regulation of Big Tech companies.

She introduced a journalism antitrust bill last year that would push back on the power Facebook and Google have over news outlets. 

Klobuchar has also expressed concerns over the safety risks for children using social media and spending too much time on such platforms.

Tags Amy Klobuchar big tech Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg Meta Twitter X

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Legal experts predict Supreme Court won’t spare Trump from trial and verdict 
  2. America’s white majority is aging out
  3. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  4. DeSantis dismisses Trump 2020 claims: ‘No, of course he lost’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. New York is key to Democratic House, and Jeffries is in the redistricting ...
  7. Sofia Kinzinger presses Pence to be more truthful about Trump
  8. Alabama readies for battle over Space Command HQ
  9. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  10. Trump knocks ‘woke’ US women’s soccer team after World Cup departure
  11. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  12. The GOP’s Warholian campaign and the inevitability of Trump
  13. Map: Does your drinking water contain ‘forever chemicals’?
  14. Pelosi calls Trump indictments ‘exquisite,’ ‘beautiful’
  15. Trump says protective order would impinge on his free speech
  16. Trump: Jack Smith going before ‘judge of his dreams’
  17. EPA is ignoring the glaring problem with dirty electric vehicles
  18. Record glacial flooding damages homes in Alaska
Load more