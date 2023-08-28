Musk, tech CEOs to attend Schumer’s AI Senate forum

The top executives at tech companies, including the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, are among the confirmed guests at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) first scheduled “Insight Forum” about artificial intelligence (AI), the senator’s office said Monday.

The AI Insight Forum, scheduled for Sept. 13, will also include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent company Alphabet.

In addition to the executives, others from “worker, advocacy, civil rights, and creative groups,” will join as guests, according to Schumer’s office.

The event will be closed to the press, but there will be a readout following its conclusion, according to the announcement.

The news about the scheduled guests was first reported by Axios.

The forum is part of Schumer’s plan to weigh regulation of the booming AI industry, which lawmakers have been racing to better understand since OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool burst into popularity after its November release.

Schumer announced plans for the forum in June, along with a framework for AI regulation.

The forum also comes as Congress has been holding hearings about the benefits and challenges posed by AI.

Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, appeared at a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee in May.

Schumer said in June that the plan for the forum will supplement the work already underway regarding AI regulation.

In addition to the forum, Schumer has convened AI briefings with senators as part of the plan to regulate the risks and understand the potential of the technology.