trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Songwriters to lobby Congress for protections from AI

by Rebecca Klar - 09/20/23 4:33 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 09/20/23 4:33 PM ET
Erik Philbrook

Composers and songwriters are heading to Washington to speak with lawmakers about putting in place protections for creators amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. 

Around 30 members of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) will meet with members of Congress Thursday to talk about the threats AI is already posing to the industry as part of the organization’s “Stand with Songwriters” advocacy day. 

“We’re in the midst of this. This is a situation that has to be dealt with, and it’s moving so quickly,” ASCAP President Paul Williams told The Hill. 

To match the quickly innovating world of AI, Congress must also act fast, Williams said. 

“We need to have an awareness of our needs. We’re protecting the lives and livelihoods of almost a million members, and across the board and the music industry this is a tsunami of problems to be dealt with. And we need the assistance from legislators,” he said. 

Ahead of Thursday’s push on the Hill, several ASCAP members will perform Wednesday night at a “We Write the Songs” concert at the Library of Congress. The annual event is returning for the first time since 2019. 

The concert will feature performances across genres from R&B and pop songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri, pop songwriter Madison Love, Broadway and screen songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and contemporary Christian artist Matthew West. 

The performers will be introduced by Reps. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Ben Cline (R-Va.). 

The lobbying push from ASCAP comes as lawmakers race toward regulation on AI on a wide range of topics, from copyright protection to national security. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing in June on intellectual property concerns stemming from AI, one of several hearings on risks and benefits of the technology. 

Last week, the Senate convened a forum with civil rights leaders and tech CEOs to discuss the wide range of risks and benefits associated with the technology.

Some legislative proposals have emerged, but so far, the new rules of the road set by the federal government on AI have been through voluntary commitments from companies

During conversations on the Hill Thursday, Williams said ASCAP members will discuss the organization’s six guiding principles on AI protections: human creators first, transparency, consent, compensation, credit and global consistency. 

“ASCAP is definitely not anti-tech,” Williams said, but he added that protections are needed to help create an even playing field.”

“We’re in a world that’s becoming more and more automated,” he added. “There actually is no voice of AI because all of culture has been usurped.”

Tags

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hush money judge rejects Trump’s immunity claims as untimely
  2. Here’s where the Biden-Trump polls stand in 7 swing states
  3. Brothers plead guilty to insider trading tied to Trump media company
  4. Here’s where the polling stands in a 3-way race with Biden, Trump and RFK Jr.
  5. Press: Top psychologist says Trump likely to fall off mental cliff
  6. White House signals opposition to NATO-led weapons group for Ukraine
  7. Meet the ‘subprime auto king’ who arranged Trump’s $175 million bond
  8. ‘I wouldn’t put my damn daughter in these’: Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ ...
  9. Former federal prosecutor says Trump could be jailed if convicted for ...
  10. Biden’s exercise routine a mystery amid age concerns
  11. Democrats fear Israel-Hamas war could cost them in November
  12. Insurance trends are deciding where Americans will live as planet heats
  13. Costco offering weight-loss subscriptions to members
  14. Democratic senator eyeing bill to repeal Comstock Act
  15. Japan issues tsunami warning after massive earthquake rocks Taiwan
  16. José Andrés says Israel 'systematically' targeted aid workers
  17. Jack Smith airs frustration with Cannon’s embrace of ‘fundamentally ...
  18. Florida town tops list of in-to-out migration ratios
Load more