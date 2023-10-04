Uber launches ‘Return a Package’ feature

Uber has launched a “Return a Package” feature to have drivers pick up packages and drop them off at local shipping stores.

The ride-hailing and food delivery company said Wednesday that the new feature in Uber Connect will allow people to send items the same day.

Drivers can collect up to five prepaid sealed packages and take them to a local post office, UPS or FedEx store, according to the company.

Uber said the service is aimed at helping individuals with a “much-avoided chore: taking care of the packages you need to return but have been ignoring.”

The company noted that nearly 80 percent of shoppers under the age of 30 think mail returns are somewhat or very annoying, according to National Retail Federation research.

With holiday shopping and the gift-giving season on the horizon, Uber said returns will be inevitable.

“Uber can help you get your return en route – saving you time, effort and most importantly, getting you one step closer to a refund,” the company said in its announcement.

Customers can track their package through the Uber app and the driver will send visual confirmation of the receipt when the package drop-off is completed.

The company is offering a flat fee of $5, or $3 for Uber One members, to return packages.

While the service is expected to be used primarily to return packages, Uber drivers can also mail new packages that are sealed with prepaid labels.

Satish Jindel, a shipping and logistics consultant and president of ShipMatrix, told The Associated Press that he’s not sure how well the new feature will work.

“Consumers do not like to pay to return things,” Jindel said.

He also questioned whether it will be profitable for Uber or the drivers, saying it will likely cost more than the $5 flat fee in time and gas to drop off packages.

Uber said the feature is available in nearly 5,000 cities across the U.S.