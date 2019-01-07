Democrats trying to defeat Roy Moore created fake online campaign: report

Democrats in Alabama created a deceptive online campaign in 2017 meant to help defeat Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreWarren hires former digital strategist for Obama campaigns: report Hillicon Valley: Apple lowers revenue outlook | Net neutrality bill dies in Congress | Netflix warns against 'Bird Box' challenge | Judge dismisses suit against tech giants over San Bernardino shooting Romney says he won't challenge Trump in 2020 but doesn't endorse him MORE in a special election, The New York Times reported Monday.

The "Dry Alabama" campaign reportedly featured a Facebook page and a Twitter account suggesting that Moore supported a statewide ban on alcohol.

The campaign is the second revelation of a disinformation campaign used by Democrats in the special election, according to the Times. The newspaper reported last month that New Knowledge, a cybersecurity research firm, used social media posts to spread disinformation in the race.

Both campaigns were reportedly modeled after the disinformation campaign carried out by Russia on social media ahead of the 2016 presidential election, a campaign that aimed to help then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpConway's husband rips Trump for saying Tlaib 'dishonored' herself with profane call for impeachment Trump says he's pushing for steel barrier instead of concrete wall amid standoff with Dems Trump supporter eyes moving factory to Mexico over tariffs MORE defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe reality check Democrats need to win in 2020 Trump quotes Obama, Clinton in wall pitch Pompeo seen as top recruit for Kansas Senate seat MORE.

Each of the disinformation campaigns in Alabama received $100,000 from Investing in Us, a group that supports progressive political causes, according to the Times.

Matt Osborne, a progressive activist who worked on the "Dry Alabama" campaign, told the newspaper that Democrats had no choice but to use disinformation if they wanted to level the playing field with Republicans.

“If you don’t do it, you’re fighting with one hand tied behind your back,” Osborne said. “You have a moral imperative to do this — to do whatever it takes.”

Moore lost the special election to Democrat Doug Jones, who is serving the remainder of the term that ends in 2021. The special election was triggered after former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDemocrats lay impeachment trap, but will the president step into it? Dems move to protect Mueller in new Congress The Hill's Morning Report — Pelosi to reclaim Speakership amid shutdown MORE (R-Ala.) left his post to serve as attorney general.

Jones last month condemned the first disinformation campaign that was revealed by the Times and called for an investigation.