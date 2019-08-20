Facebook pulls Trump campaign ad violating platform's policy

Facebook has reportedly pulled an ad for President Trump Donald John TrumpFacebook releases audit on conservative bias claims Harry Reid: 'Decriminalizing border crossings is not something that should be at the top of the list' Recessions happen when presidents overlook key problems MORE’s reelection campaign after it violated the platform’s advertising policies.

Popular Info reported Monday that Facebook pulled the Trump ad because it violated a policy that prohibits ads targeting "personal attributes."

The ad in question featured a crowd of women with the caption, “The Women for Trump Coalition needs the support of strong women like you!”

Facebook’s ad policy prohibits “content that asserts or implies personal attributes,” including, among other things, "direct or indirect assertions or implications about a person’s ... gender identity."

Facebook reportedly pulled the ad following an inquiry from Popular Info.

“We've notified the campaign that the ads violate policy. They cannot continue to run unless fixed," a Facebook spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump’s campaign in both 2016 and leading up to the 2020 election have made the use of Facebook and other digital ads a staple of its strategy.

Facebook has recently ramped up its effort to monitor and remove ads that violate its policies.

The company told Gizmodo that the system to monitor ads is automated and it uses humans to train and run its AI.

“We know that machines and human reviewers make mistakes, which is why the ad review system and enforcement aren’t perfect and we won’t catch every ad,” a spokesperson said.

A previous series of Trump campaign reelection ads featured on Facebook claiming to depict a range of American voters actually used foreign stock models.

Updated at 3:12 p.m.