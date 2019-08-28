Facebook restricting political ads ahead of 2020 elections

Facebook announced Wednesday that it will tighten its rules regarding political ads ahead of the 2020 election.

The social media platform said it would require additional disclosures from companies looking to feature political advertisements on either Facebook or Instagram, according to Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook will roll out a “confirmed organization” label for U.S. political advertisers who must now show government-issued credentials in an effort to have more transparency on the platform, the news service noted.

In order to receive a “confirmed organization” label, advertisers must submit either a Federal Election Commission ID number, tax-registered organization ID number, or government website domain matching an official email, Reuters added.

The new rules come after Facebook was plagued with rampant disinformation campaigns during the 2016 election and more recent reports that advertisers were using misleading names in an effort to disguise their identities.

“In 2018 we did see evidence of misuse in these disclaimers and so this is our effort to strengthen the process,” Sarah Schiff, product manager at Facebook, told Reuters.

Facebook said the new rules will take effect in the middle of September, well in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisers must comply by mid-October or they could have their ads cut off by the platform.

Digital advertising, notably paid ads on Facebook and other social media platforms, has become a staple of President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE’s reelection campaign as well as those of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

Trump’s campaign has already spent nearly $10 million this year on Facebook ads, outpacing all other candidates, according to Reuters.