Amazon launches feature enabling Alexa to donate to 2020 candidates

Amazon announced Wednesday that Alexa, the company’s popular virtual assistant, will now be able to donate money to campaigns of candidates running for president.

The new feature, dubbed Alexa Political Contributions, activates when an Alexa user says, “Alexa, donate to [candidate name].” Candidates must sign up for the program, but if they do, they’ll be able to receive donations of up to $200 starting in October, according to Amazon's website.

Alexa can already answer basic questions about the presidential campaigns such as who endorses a particular candidate, how a candidate is polling, when the Iowa caucuses are and more.

Amazon said the idea for the updates came from an uptick of political questions asked during the 2016 midterm elections.

According to the website, Amazon plans “to add more features and experiences designed to give you easy access to the election information you care about most.”