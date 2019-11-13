Disney Plus surpasses 10 million subscribers in first day despite launch issues

Disney’s new streaming service garnered more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day, despite some technical glitches slightly derailing its launch.

The Associated Press on Wednesday reported Disney Plus nabbed the subscribers to its service as viewers flocked to the platform offering a catalog of Marvel and Star Wars movies, along with all the Disney classics.

The service costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a free seven-day trial. Disney did not disclose where the subscriptions came from or if they were free, paid monthly or yearly.

The AP noted some analysts initially believed it would take Disney up to a year to accumulate 10 million subscribers.

The rollout of the new streaming service was rocky as many users who subscribed reported they tried to stream the service on smart TVs and game consoles, but were met with an error page that featured Mickey Mouse and Pluto in space suits with the caption "We are having a problem. Please exit the app and try again."

Disney responded saying they are workings to meet the issue and high demand for the new product “exceeded our high expectations.”