Bloomberg campaign to use secretive company he founded for digital strategy

Billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergStalling on sending impeachment articles could hurt the Democrats Klobuchar faces make-or-break Iowa sprint after strong debate Bloomberg names ex-Philadelphia mayor Nutter as national campaign chair MORE is relying on a secretive company he founded earlier this year to run his campaign's digital strategy, an unusual move that underlines the unique benefits the former mayor enjoys in the race due to his enormous wealth.

Bloomberg's presidential campaign is relying on Hawkfish, a tech firm that he founded earlier this year, to act as the "primary digital agency and technology services provider for the campaign," a Bloomberg spokeswoman told CNBC, which first reported about Hawkfish on Monday.

Julie Wood, the Bloomberg spokeswoman, told CNBC that Hawkfish is "now providing digital ad services, including content creation, ad placement and analytics" and plans to aid other Democratic races in the future, according to the business news outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawkfish is hiring for multiple positions, including senior software engineer and graphic designer. Its leadership team already includes a few tech industry heavyweights, including former Facebook marketing officer Gary Briggs and former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck, CNBC reported.

"I have joined as Head of Digital for Hawkfish, a new startup to build state-of-the-art data and tech infrastructure for Democrats and progressive causes," Glueck tweeted earlier this month. "Our clients are political campaigns, advocacy groups, and PACs."

"Our first major customer is Mike Bloomberg for President," Glueck added, "but we have already done work on behalf of Dem candidates in state elections. The talent here is really impressive. A mix of people from Silicon Valley companies, data scientists, and experienced Dem campaign veterans."

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Bloomberg reportedly founded Hawkfish in the spring, months before he announced his presidential candidacy, with the intention of helping Democratic campaigns hone their digital strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg has poured millions of dollars into his digital advertising strategy already, and has committed to spending $100 million on online advertisements against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rails against windmills: 'I never understood wind' Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Bolton says he doesn't think Trump admin 'really means it' on stopping North Korea nukes MORE.

Over the course of one week in December, Bloomberg — one of the richest men in the world — spent an estimated $23.7 million on advertising, more than one-third of what the rest of the Democratic field has spent since the beginning of the year. He has sought to muscle his way into the crowded Democratic primary using his huge reserve of wealth and a data-driven strategy targeting potential voters in key areas.

Using Hawkfish, a company he founded, is likely not a violation of campaign finance rules for Bloomberg, experts told CNBC, but the firm emerges as Democrats grapple with how to match the Trump reelection campaign's formidable digital strategy. The progressive organization Acronym earlier this year unveiled plans to spend $75 million on digital ads to counter Trump, who has been spending tens of millions targeting messages at supporters online.