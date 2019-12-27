Spotify to 'pause' the selling of political advertising

Music streaming service Spotify has announced that it will pause its political advertising sales starting early next year, as tech companies have grappled with how to handle political advertising on their platforms.

“Beginning in early 2020, Spotify will pause the selling of political advertising," a Spotify spokesperson told The Hill in an email Friday. "This will include political advertising content in our ad-supported tier and in Spotify original and exclusive podcasts."

The spokesperson said the decision was made because the company doesn't yet have "the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities,” the spokesperson added.

The decision follows Facebook's public battle with progressives over its policy against removing political ads containing misinformation.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Election security funding gets mixed response | Facebook tests community fact checking | Lawmakers look to block Chinese pick for IP organization | Secret court judge rebukes FBI over surveillance warrants Facebook details location tracking after pressure from senators DNC releases tips for campaigns, public to fight disinformation online MORE has argued that it is a free speech issue and has said that users “should be able to judge for themselves.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Warren in Christmas tweet slams CBP for treatment of detainees Buttigieg surrogate: Impeachment is 'literally a Washington story' MORE (D-Mass.) has been one vocal critic of the decision, accusing the platform of helping President Trump Donald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of 'Home Alone 2' cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from 'Justin T' Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE "spread lies and misinformation."

In the wake of that feud, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced in October that his platform will no longer run ads promoting political candidates or issues.

Emily Birnbaum contributed