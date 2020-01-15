Yang fourth-most-tweeted-about Democrat during debate despite not qualifying

Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC, Democratic candidates combine to raise 0M in 2019 Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang in Democratic primary The Hill's 12:30 Report: Washington braces as impeachment trial nears MORE was the fourth-most-tweeted-about candidate during the first Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020 despite not qualifying to take the stage Tuesday, according to Twitter.

Mentions of Yang on Twitter Tuesday evening ranked higher than several Democratic candidates onstage, including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Warren, Buttigieg spar over health care costs MORE (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Warren corrects Sanders after he seeks to correct her at debate MORE (D-Minn.), as well as billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Sanders, Warren appear to have tense moment onstage after debate MORE, according to Twitter Government.

Yang ranked behind Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE in Twitter mentions, and he ranked just behind those three as well as President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN's Van Jones: Democratic debate was 'dispiriting,' no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate House to vote on Iran war powers bills sought by progressives On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Uncertainty clouds Trump's China trade deal | Judge delays ruling in House lawsuit over Trump tax returns | Treasury blocks foreign investments in critical US firms MORE (D-Calif.) on Twitter Government's ranking of the most-tweeted-about U.S. politicians Tuesday night.

These were the most Tweeted about US politicians during tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/vDuDUfH4Xp — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) January 15, 2020

Yang failed to qualify for the debate after protesting for weeks that newer polls showing his rising support were not being commissioned in early primary states such as New Hampshire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the DNC [Democratic National Committee] had only done their due diligence and commissioned polls in the early states, Andrew Yang would certainly be on the debate stage next week. We are not going to allow the DNC to dictate who they wish to see as the nominee and deny the will of the people,” his campaign manager said in a statement before the debate.

Yang appeared to take missing Tuesday's contest in stride, saying afterward: "That’s the last debate I’ll miss."

That’s the last debate I’ll miss. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 15, 2020

His campaign, meanwhile, echoed criticism of the debate-stage lineup from media commentators afterward, including CNN's Van Jones, who said he "missed Andrew Yang" after the debate ended.