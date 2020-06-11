Biden campaign calls on Facebook to change political speech rules

Joe Biden Joe BidenJon Ossoff to challenge David Perdue after winning Georgia Democratic primary Floyd's brother urges Congress to take action Schumer blocks resolution opposing calls to defund police MORE's presidential campaign on Thursday called for Facebook to change its rules about posts from politicians and to strengthen its policies against election-related misinformation.

In an open letter from the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee's campaign to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps Homeland Security Democrats urge Zuckerberg to act on 'dangerous' Trump posts Social media platforms genuinely need some form of government regulation MORE, the campaign urged Facebook to make changes to the platform's hands-off approach to political speech.

The letter calls on Facebook to "proactively stem the tide of false information" by fact-checking election-related material that goes viral.

It also urges the social media platform to fact-check political ads two weeks before elections. Facebook has faced intense criticism for not subjecting ads from political candidates to fact-checking.

Finally, the letter asks Facebook to apply clear rules prohibiting threatening behavior or lies and how to participate in an election.

The campaign is asking supporters to sign a petition backing the same changes.

"With fewer than five months until the 2020 election, real changes to Facebook's policies for their platform and how they enforce them are necessary to protect against a repeat of the role that disinformation played in the 2016 election and that continues to threaten our democracy today," campaign spokesperson Bill Russo said in a statement to The Hill. "We are urging our supporters to make their voices heard in this call for change."