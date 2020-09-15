Twitter adds election information hub

Twitter announced Tuesday that it is adding an election information hub to the top of American users' explore pages.

The hub will include news in both English and Spanish in the form of moments curated by either Twitter or news outlets.

It will also include livestreams of major election events, including debates.

Many of these features were available already, but will now all be localized in the hub.

Twitter will also be creating a series of nonpartisan PSAs about elections, including information about voter registration and absentee voting.

The hub is Twitter's most recent effort to tackle election misinformation.

The platform bans political advertising, labels candidates and appends information to misleading election-related posts.