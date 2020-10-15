Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for limiting spread of New York Post's Biden story

President Trump Donald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Michael Cohen writing second book on Trump administration's Justice Department As Trump downplayed the virus publicly, memo based on private briefings sparked stock sell-offs: NYT MORE on Thursday slammed Facebook and Twitter over their decisions to limit the spread of a New York Post story that included allegations about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Cheers erupt as Trump puts on MAGA hat, takes off tie at Iowa rally Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation MORE’s son Hunter Biden.

Trump accused the companies of seeking to help his opponent's campaign by enforcing policies that limit users' ability to share the story. Biden's campaign has disputed portions of the article after it was published Wednesday.

“Now, Big Tech — you see what’s going on with Big Tech? — is censoring these stories to try and get Biden out of this impossible jam. He’s in a big jam,” Trump said at a rally in North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He and his family are crooked and they were caught, they got caught," Trump added.

His comments are in response to Facebook and Twitter’s decisions to clamp down on the spread of the Post story, which includes claims about Joe Biden and Ukraine that hinge on emails reportedly retrieved from the hard drive of a laptop dropped off at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019.

An unnamed store owner, who reportedly could not identify the individual who dropped off the computer, is said to have provided a copy of the hard drive to an attorney for Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTwitter CEO calls blocking New York Post article without explanation 'unacceptable' Hillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation Republicans lash out at Twitter and Facebook over Hunter Biden article MORE, the former New York City mayor who now serves as Trump's personal lawyer, before it was seized by the FBI.

The Biden campaign has pushed back on the report. The campaign told Politico the Post never asked the campaign about “critical elements of this story” and said that based on a review of the former vice president’s official schedule from that time “no meeting, as alleged by The New York Post, ever took place.”

A Biden spokesperson was not immediately available for comment in response to Trump’s rally remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s GOP allies have used the platforms’ decisions to limit the spread of the report to renew allegations of an anti-conservative bias on social media.

The president himself on Thursday renewed his call to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, referring to a clause that protects social media platforms from being held liable for what is posted on their websites.

“If Big Tech persists in coordination with the mainstream media, we must immediately strip them of their Section 230 protections, OK? It’s very simple,” Trump said at his rally.

Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump creates federal council on global tree planting initiative | Green group pushes for answers on delayed climate report | Carbon dioxide emissions may not surpass 2019 levels until 2027: analysis Trump creates federal government council on global tree planting initiative Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict MORE similarly slammed tech companies for limiting the spread of the story.

“Big tech has grossly overreached and Americans are angry,” Ivanka Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big tech has grossly overreached and Americans are angry. https://t.co/dwaF1HXHvG — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 15, 2020

Her post retweeted one from Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation Republicans lash out at Twitter and Facebook over Hunter Biden article Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden MORE’s (R-Mo.) office about the senator’s letter formally requesting Twitter and Facebook CEOs testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism about their actions taken on the Post story.

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRepublicans lash out at Twitter and Facebook over Hunter Biden article Trump hits road in scramble to shore up support from 2016 Senators dial down rhetoric at Barrett hearing after 2018 Kavanaugh brawl MORE (R-Texas) said Thursday the Judiciary Committee will vote next week on a subpoena for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before the panel. It is less than a week before Dorsey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Twitter lacked adequate cybersecurity protection ahead of July hacks, regulator says | Twitter, Facebook clamp down on New York Post article about Hunter Biden | YouTube bans COVID-19 vaccine misinformation Republicans lash out at Twitter and Facebook over Hunter Biden article Hillicon Valley: Virginia voter registration website back up after outage on last day to register | State officials warn of delayed election results from influx of mail-in ballots | Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads MORE and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.