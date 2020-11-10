Biden spokesman blasts Facebook for allowing misinformation after election

A campaign official for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE slammed Facebook for allowing the spread of misinformation surrounding the recent presidential election.

Bill Russo, a Biden spokesman, criticized the tech giant Tuesday in a series of tweets claiming it is allowing disinformation on its platform that is “shredding the fabric of our democracy.”

“We knew this would happen. We pleaded with Facebook for over a year to be serious about these problems. They have not,” Russo said. “Our democracy is on the line. We need answers.”

Russo questioned Facebook’s actions on several pages and posts he suggested the platform took too little action on, or was not swift enough in reacting to.

For example, Russo called out the platform for not banning White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonOvernight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck Bannon's lawyers move to withdraw from criminal case following comments about Fauci Twitter removes fake AP account that called election for Biden MORE’s page after Bannon called for the beheading of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciEsper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up Data show COVID-19 vaccine candidate more than 90 percent effective, Pfizer says Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate MORE. Russo also accused Facebook of only removing the video with Bannon’s comments “after a journalist inquired about the video.”

Unlike Facebook, Twitter suspended Bannon’s account saying it violated the platform's policy on the “glorification of violence.”

In addition to Bannon’s post, Russo hit Facebook for not quickly removing “thousands of calls for violence” on the platform in the days after Election Day.

In the days after Election Day, Facebook is flooded with thousands of calls for violence. Some of them are taken down, but many are left up for hours, if not days. https://t.co/FRcnYAh8YN pic.twitter.com/Muj1P6LiDC — Bill Russo (@BillR) November 10, 2020

Facebook’s actions toward misinformation, Russo said, enabled the “mobilization of conspiracy theorists using ‘Stop the Steal’ groups ballooned to over 300k members, before finally being taken down under pressure,” Russo said.

“After Facebook removed the initial group, multiple new 'stop the steal' groups formed and grew rapidly,” he added.

Last week Facebook took down a group called Stop the Steal that was spreading pro-Trump election misinformation after it had accumulated well over 300,000 members.

Biden was projected as the winner of the election on Saturday, but Trump has not conceded and he and his allies have sought to cast doubt on the results of the election by continuing to spread misinformation about mail-in balloting. Even before the election the president repeatedly claimed mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud.

There is no substantial evidence that mail-in balloting leads to widespread voter fraud, and public health experts had argued in favor of such voting options during the coronavirus pandemic. Posts with such claims about mail-in voting from Trump were labeled by both Facebook and Twitter.

The Biden campaign had called on Facebook ahead of Election Day to strengthen policies against election-related misinformation. Russo also called out the platform for applying the same label with additional voting information to Trump and Biden’s posts this summer.

Trump and many Republicans, however, have also criticized social media giants over their handling of fact-checking and accused the companies of anti-conservative bias. But despite these accusations, conservative voices are dominant on Facebook, based on publicly available data about post interactions.

Shortly after the first time Twitter placed a label on one of Trump’s tweets in May, he signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Section 230 provides a legal liability shield for content posted on their platforms by third parties.

Biden has signaled he would want to take action on Section 230, telling the New York Times editorial board in December it should be immediately revoked, but he has not yet detailed a definitive plan or agenda.

A Facebook spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.