Microsoft announces death of Satya Nadella’s son

Microsoft Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella’s son has died at the age of 26.

A spokesperson for the company told The Hill on Tuesday that Zain Nadella, who was born with cerebral palsy, had died.

“Very sadly Satya’s son Zain Nadella has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family,” the spokesperson said.

In his book “Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone,” released in September 2017, Satya Nadella credited his three children, including Zain, with “softening his outlook on both work and life,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nadella has also been supportive of efforts by Microsoft to make products for individuals with disabilities. He applauded a prototype presented by a group of employees in 2015 that gamers with disabilities could use, according to the Journal.

Additionally, his family has financially supported health care organizations, the newspaper noted. In May, Seattle Children’s Hospital — which, according to the Journal, dedicated an endowed chair post in honor of Zain — wrote that “Zain has had to struggle against tremendous adversity due to his medical condition.”

“His journey has shaped the Nadella family’s story to one of resilience, empathy, and determination to realize the promise of a brighter future for children with neurological conditions,” the hospital added.

The hospital said Zain was brought to Seattle Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit hours after being born.

— Updated at 5:09 p.m.