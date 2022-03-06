Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

TikTok announced earlier in the day that it was blocking users in Russia from posting videos on the platform.

This announcement from Netflix comes less than a week after the streaming company said it was pausing “all future projects and acquisitions from Russia while we assess the impact of the current events.”

Netflix had four Russian-language series in production and post-production stages when it announced its pause.

As Variety noted, Netflix is somewhat new to Russia, having launched in the country in 2016. The streaming company currently has about 1 million Russian subscribers among its more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

Other media companies like Disney and WarnerMedia have made similarl decisions against airing projects in Russia, including the latest films from Pixar and “The Batman.”

On top of the wave of sanctions that Western governments have issued against the Russian leaders and high-ranking oligarchs, a myriad of companies have announced that they will not be doing business in Russia.

Companies from industries including tech, fashion and furniture have announced steps to minimize business ties to Russia in response to its attack on Ukraine. Microsoft, Apple and Dell have all announced that they will be suspending sales in the country as have major fashion companies like LVMH, which owns brands including Louis Vuitton and Fenty Beauty.

Major credit card companies Visa, MasterCard and American Express have also decided to halt operations in the country in recent days.