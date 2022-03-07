Google opening office space in Poland to NGOs helping Ukrainian refugees

Google is opening its office space in Poland to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees, the company announced Monday.

The Silicon Valley giant will offer its Startup Campus in Warsaw as a space for local nongovernmental organizations to provide refugees with legal and psychological services, according to Google’s announcement.

Google said it would use the space to support refugees as part of its announcement that it will invest nearly $700 million to purchase and further develop the Warsaw HUB office. The tech company has been a tenant in the complex since 2021.

“As the needs of those affected by the war change, we will be looking at other ways in which we can help,” Google said in a press release, according to CNBC.

It is the latest effort Google has announced to support Ukraine since Russia invaded the country late last month.

Last week, Google said it would commit an additional $10 million, for a total of $25 million, to help organizations delivering immediate humanitarian aid and longer-term assistance for refugees in Poland.

The company also said its security teams are working to protect Ukrainian users and important local services.

Other companies have offered support to Ukrainian refugees, as well. Airbnb pledged to house over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees for free, and ride-hailing app Uber is offering free car rides for refugees fleeing Ukraine for Poland.

This story was updated at 12:59 p.m.