Spotify, Discord down in widespread outage

Spotify and Discord were experiencing issues Tuesday afternoon, with many users unable to access the online platforms.

The music streaming service confirmed it was looking into the issue.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it,” the Spotify status account tweeted. “Thanks for your reports!”

“We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” the instant messaging app Discord tweeted. “Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight!”

Users on the crowdsourced outage reporting site Down Detector also shared issues accessing Amazon Web Services and the Google Cloud.

An AWS spokesperson told The Hill that it is not having any issues despite the complaints.

Updated at 2:08 p.m.