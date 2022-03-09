Lyft allowing most employees to work, live where they choose

Most Lyft employees will be allowed to work and live wherever they choose, the company announced on Wednesday as more companies are rethinking their post-pandemic workplace strategies.

Dubbing it a “fully flexible workplace,” Kristin Sverchek, Lyft’s president of business affairs, said in a statement that the company made the decision to allow most employees to work wherever they please as part of efforts to retain and attract top talent.

“We also wanted to create a strategy that was simple and doesn’t add burdensome process for managers or team members. In general, team members won’t need permission to relocate within the country,” Sverchek said. “Managers will keep their teams on the same page with written norms that guide general expectations, team culture, and the cadence of in-person gatherings.”

Sverchek said that about once a quarter, team gatherings would take place in person, in line with company expense policies. The Lyft executive said the company expected employees would enjoy the in-person meetings, but said they will be optional.

Ashley Adams, a spokesperson for Lyft, told The Hill in an email that a majority of the ride-sharing company’s employees live near an office and said Lyft supported office life and in-person gatherings for those working in-person.

“While we won’t have set days or obligations, team members can work from the office as often as they want and when it makes sense for them,” she said. “We think that spending time in the office is a valuable part of Lyft’s culture and we’ve found that thoughtful and intentional interaction is key to our success.”

The announcement comes as companies have explored different models during the pandemic, including having employees work remotely, work in-person ot a combination of the two.

Many businesses first moved to remote work as a coronavirus precaution, however as vaccines and immunity have lessened risks associated with the virus many workplaces are unrolling more flexible policies as the new normal.

A Pew Research Center poll published last month found that 61 percent of those surveyed who have a workplace outside of their home are choosing not to go back into the office.

Updated at 6:22 p.m.