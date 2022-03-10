trending:

Twitter launches version to bypass Russian restrictions

by Lexi Lonas - 03/10/22 9:15 AM ET
Associated Press/Richard Drew

Twitter is launching a version of its site that would allow Russians to bypass the country’s ban on the platform.

Russians will be able to access Twitter if they download the Tor browser and use a .onion suffix at the end of the site instead of .com, The Associated Press reported.

The .onion sites on the Tor browser allows websites to run without the interference from others, including governments. 

Twitter was banned by Russia for restricting the country’s state-run media on the platform after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Russia’s war is now in its third week, and there have been reports of strikes on civilian targets including hospitals.

Twitter is the latest social media company to seek to bypass restrictions on it placed by governments seeking to control the flow of information. 

The move could help Russians who have been blacked out from outside information by their government and media. 

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.

