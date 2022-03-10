Google Cloud to stop accepting new customers in Russia

Google Cloud will stop accepting new customers in Russia, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

The announcement is the latest action from Google and other tech companies who have sought to punish Moscow and distance themselves from its war in Ukraine.

“We can confirm we are not accepting new Google Cloud customers in Russia at this time. We will continue to closely monitor developments,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Google Cloud’s action follows similar suspensions from other top cloud providers, including Microsoft and Amazon.

Amazon on Tuesday said it would no longer be accepting new Amazon Web Services customers in Russia. Microsoft last week said it would suspend all sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.

A Google spokesperson declined to comment on if the company is taking any action on existing cloud customers in Russia.

Google has taken other actions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last week the Silicon Valley giant said it suspended all advertising in the country.

Earlier this week Google said it would also be opening up its office space in Poland to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.