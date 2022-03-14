Lyft to charge temporary surcharge fee amid rising gas prices

Popular rideshare app Lyft confirmed Monday that it will charge riders a fuel surcharge fee amid rising gas prices across the country.

The company told The Hill in an email that it has been “closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community.”

“Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers,” a spokesperson said.

No details were shared on how much riders would be charged. The spokesperson added that the company will share more information soon.

This follows a similar move by Lyft rival Uber, which announced on Friday that it will charge riders a fuel fee to mitigate the impact of rising gas prices.