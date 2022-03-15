FCC begins implementing rules on foreign government leasing agreements

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday that it has begun implementing rules requiring broadcasters to report when airwave time has been leased by foreign governments or representatives.

Under the rule, new leasing agreements are immediately subject to the mandate, while existing ones have up to six months from the Federal Register publication date to comply with the rule, which was adopted last April.

Foreign governments are allowed to purchase airwave time, the FCC noted. However, they cannot directly hold a broadcast license.

“In light of recent events, this effort — which is all about transparency — has taken on new importance. It is essential that audiences know when a broadcast station has been compensated to air content coming from a foreign government,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The development comes nearly three weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) earlier this month urged broadcasters not to carry Russian-sponsored programming given the conflict, citing concerns over misinformation.

“While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment,” the association said in a statement.

“While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe,” NAB added.

Earlier this week, an anti-war protester, whom journalists have identified as editor Marina Ovsyannikova of Russia’s Channel One, held a sign up during a broadcast that read: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you here.”

She has alleged the network spreads propaganda and said she was ashamed to have worked at the news outlet.