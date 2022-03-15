trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Irish regulator fines Meta over privacy law violation

by Rebecca Klar - 03/15/22 1:02 PM ET
Associated Press / Tony Avelar

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission fined Meta 17 million euros, or roughly $18.6 million, over violations of Europe’s privacy law, the regulator announced Tuesday. 

The fine follows the commission’s inquiry into a series of 12 data breach notifications between June and December 2018. 

The commission said the inquiry found Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook, failed to put systems in place that would have allowed it to demonstrate the security measures it implemented to protect users in the European Union within the context of the 12 data breaches. 

“This fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people’s information,” Meta said in an emailed statement. “We take our obligations under the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”

Under the GDPR, Europe’s privacy law, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission leads cross-border data privacy cases for large tech companies that have their European headquarters based in Dublin. 

The commission in September fined WhatsApp, another company under Meta, 225 million euros, or roughly $267 million at the time, for other GDPR violations.

Tags Data Protection Commission Data security Facebook General Data Protection Regulation Ireland META

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  4. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  5. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  6. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  7. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. House set to pass marijuana...
  10. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  13. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  14. Judge strikes down New York...
  15. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  16. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  17. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  18. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
Load more

Video

See all Video