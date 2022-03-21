Meta activities labeled ‘extremist’ by Russian court

A Russian court Monday determined that Meta, the newly formed parent company of Facebook, was engaging in “extremist” activities, according to Russian state-owned media.

The designation means that Facebook and Instagram, which also falls under umbrella of Meta, will continue to be blocked in the country. The designation may also mean that all commercial activity and display of symbols associated with the brand could end up outlawed.

The messaging app WhatsApp, which is hugely popular in Russia, is excluded from the decision despite also being owned by Meta.

The Russian case against Meta partially stems the company’s decision to allow some calls of violence against soldiers invading Ukraine and the leaders of Russia and Belarus.

The company clarified after the initial rule change was reported in the press that the exception only applied for people in Ukraine talking about the Russian military.

The Hill has reached out to a Meta spokesperson for comment on the decision.

Russia earlier this month passed a law criminalizing what the government deems “fake news,” including describing the invasion of Ukraine as such.

Regulators blocked access to Facebook and Instagram earlier this month, although Russian citizens have continued to use the platform through VPNs.