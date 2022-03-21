Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music.

Apple’s system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps.

The company noted that users may experience problems with some services while others may be slow or unavailable. It did not, however, provide a reason for the mass outages.

For many of the outages, Apple said it was “investigating this issue.”

Downdetector, a site that tracks outages, showed that thousands of users had reported iCloud, iMessage and other Apple-related outages Monday afternoon.

Internally at Apple, Bloomberg reported that the outage is impacting services used by corporate and retail employees and has “hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups.”

The Hill has reached out to Apple for comment.