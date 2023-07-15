trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt

by The Associated Press - 07/15/23 7:35 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/15/23 7:35 PM ET
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Election falsehoods are thriving on Twitter after former President Donald Trump dug in on these claims at a CNN town hall, despite Twitter owner Elon Musk's insistence that false stolen-election claims on the platform “will be corrected.” An analysis shows the 10 most widely shared tweets promoting a “rigged election” narrative in the five days after the town hall have not been labeled or removed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.

In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted Saturday, “We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he concluded.

Ever since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last fall, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs and a different approach to content moderation. Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site.

In April, Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and that the company might become cash-flow positive in the second quarter.

In May, he hired a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day, and some users complained that they were locked out of the site. Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.

Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days. Twitter responded by threatening legal action.

Tags advertising Elon Musk Twitter

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  4. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  5. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  6. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  7. McCaul 'very confident' NDAA will be a bipartisan bill 
  8. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  9. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  10. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Trump calls RFK Jr. ‘a very smart person’
  13. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  14. Mark Kelly ‘concerned’ about impact of No Labels on Biden campaign 
  15. What to know about aspartame following the WHO’s assessment
  16. Duckorth, Sullivan agree NATO expansion into Asia is inevitable
  17. Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents
  18. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
Load more