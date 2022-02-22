Hillicon Valley — Facebook expands reach of Reels

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Follow The Hill’s tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), and cyber reporter, Ines Kagubare (@InesKagubare), for more.

Facebook is ramping up Reels by expanding it to more countries and adding in new features as it competes with TikTok.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) argued that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg should be required to answer questions in a data privacy case.

Reels on tour

Meta’s short-form video feature on Facebook and Instagram will be available globally, the social media company said Tuesday.

Why it’s important: The tech giant is expanding the reach and features of Reels as it continues to compete with video-sharing platform TikTok.

The update expands Reels to be available in more than 150 countries on both iOS and Android devices. Reels will also be featured more prominently on the platforms, according to the announcement.

A monetary angle: Facebook is also adding new ways for creators to earn money through Reels, including expanding a test of overlay ads to all creators in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

DC attorney general presses Zuckerberg

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine’s (D) lawyers argued in a new court filing that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg should be required to answer questions in a data privacy case.

The city sued Facebook for allegedly misleading individuals about who can access their private data when they sign up for the platform, Reuters reported.

The allegations began in 2018 when a political consulting firm did not tell customers what information was collected on Facebook and how it was shared.

In the Feb. 15 court filing, the lawyers said they should be allowed to “probe [Zuckerberg’s] and the company’s knowledge about Cambridge Analytica’s actions and his decision to act or, as the case was, fail to act upon learning about it,” according to Reuters.

GREEN JOBS SOARING, LINKEDIN SAYS

The rise in demand for green jobs is dramatically outpacing that of the oil and gas sector — and the talent needed to supply it, according to a recent report from LinkedIn.

By the numbers: The number of jobs in renewables in the U.S has increased by 237 percent over the last five years, the report found — compared to a 19 percent rise in oil and gas jobs.

“At this pace, we are predicting that the renewables & environment sector will outnumber oil & gas in total jobs on our platform by 2023,” the report by the Microsoft-owned company found.

There has been a steady, significant uptick in demand for job postings requiring “green skills” such “pollution prevention,” “ecosystem management” and “environmental policy,” with sustainable fashion being the fastest-growing sector globally.

The data also reveal a glaring gap: Green jobs only made up 10 percent of hiring in 2021, compared to 50 percent for non-green jobs.

Airbnb plans to house refugees

Airbnb announced Tuesday that it plans to temporarily house a total of 40,000 Afghan refugees for free after meeting its initial goal of housing 20,000 refugees.

Airbnb fully funded 21,300 temporary stays for Afghan refugees over the span of six months. The company partnered with Airbnb hosts who agreed to open their homes to refugees for free or at a discount.

The company has now announced that it will provide free temporary housing for another 20,000 refugees.

“When we began efforts to provide housing to Afghan refugees, we asked our community to open up their homes or donate to meet this critical need,” said Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky.

