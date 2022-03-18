Hillicon Valley — Semiconductor operations halt in Japan

Toyota and other companies suspended semiconductor operations in Japan after a massive earthquake hit. Meanwhile, NASA’s administrator said the agency is cooperating with Russian colleagues despite rising tensions over Ukraine.

Send tips and feedback to The Hill’s tech team, Rebecca Klar (rklar@thehill.com) and Chris Mills Rodrigo (cmillsrodrigo@thehill.com), and cyber reporter Ines Kagubare (ikagubare@thehill.com).

Let’s get to it.