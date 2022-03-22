Hillicon Valley — Biden’s child privacy call gets backers

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here.

On the back of President Biden’s call for child privacy protections during his state of the union address, a coalition of 60 groups called on Congress to get a move on with legislation. A new bipartisan bill aimed at curbing seizures of journalist data was also introduced today.

Send tips and feedback to The Hill’s tech team, Rebecca Klar (rklar@thehill.com) and Chris Mills Rodrigo (cmillsrodrigo@thehill.com), and cyber reporter Ines Kagubare (ikagubare@thehill.com).

Let’s get to it.