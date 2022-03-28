Hillicon Valley – Biden budget boosts antitrust funding

Today is Monday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here.

Federal antitrust enforcement agencies would get a combined $227 million boost under President Biden’s budget proposal. The boost comes as the agencies take on cases against the top tech companies.

Send tips and feedback to The Hill’s tech team, Rebecca Klar (rklar@thehill.com) and Chris Mills Rodrigo (cmillsrodrigo@thehill.com), and cyber reporter Ines Kagubare (ikagubare@thehill.com).

Let’s get to it.

A proposed $227M increase for antitrust

President Biden is proposing funding increases for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s antitrust division as part of his $5.8 trillion proposal released Monday.

Biden’s 2023 budget would increase the DOJ’s antitrust division funding by $88 million and the FTC’s by $139 million.

The White House called it a “historic” increase in a fact sheet, saying it “reflects the Administration’s commitment to vigorous marketplace competition through robust enforcement of antitrust law.”

The requests to increase the funding come as the DOJ and FTC push forward with antitrust cases against tech giants, including Google and Facebook parent company Meta.

Read more about the proposal.

What is cyberwarfare?