Hillicon Valley — DOJ throws weight behind antitrust bill

Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here.

The Department of Justice came out in support of a key antitrust bill targeting tech giants. Meanwhile, a massive cyberattack hit Ukraine’s state-owned telecommunications company that is used by the country’s military.

Send tips and feedback to The Hill’s tech team, Rebecca Klar (rklar@thehill.com) and Chris Mills Rodrigo (cmillsrodrigo@thehill.com), and cyber reporter Ines Kagubare

(ikagubare@thehill.com).

Let’s get to it.

Bill aimed at Big Tech backed by Justice Dept.