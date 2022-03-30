Hillicon Valley — Amazon union vote kicks off in NY

Employees of Amazon’s main Staten Island, N.Y., facility had been organizing for safer working conditions for more than a year when they decided to form a union last April.

When it came to picking what nationwide organization to join, the leaders of what is now the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) decided to stick with what had worked for them thus far and forgo affiliation in favor of staying independent.

“We looked at the way Amazon attacks organizing efforts and we wanted to construct something completely from scratch that we thought would be very, very difficult for them to combat,” Connor Spence, vice president of membership at the ALU, told The Hill Tuesday.

Workers at the facility, JFK8, are voting this week on whether they want to be represented by the ALU, an organization helmed by current and former employees of the site not tied to any larger labor group.

